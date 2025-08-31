Palestine Islamic Jihad mourns head of Sanaa government killed in Israeli attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) condoled on Saturday on Saturday the Yemeni people, its leadership and cadres of the Ansarallah movement, for the martyrdom of Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi, the head of Sanaa government and a number of ministers in Israeli strikes on the capital Sanaa.

In a statement, the PIJ described the Israeli aggression on civilian facilities as a deliberate war crime.

It praised their sacrifices in defending the honor of the nation and supporting the Palestinian people, and their continued adherence to the Palestinian cause and its holy sites.

The statement affirmed that this martyrdom reflected the unity of blood between the Palestinian and Yemeni peoples in confronting the criminal Zionist entity.

“The blood of the martyrs will remain a symbol of pride and resistance,” it added.

