Yemeni DM affirms military readiness to confront ‘sraeli occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Minister of Defense in the Sanaa government, Major General Mohammad Nasser Al-Atifi, on Saturday confirmed the Yemeni Armed Forces’ readiness at all levels to confront what he described as the “US-backed Israeli occupation.”

In a media statement, Al-Atifi stressed that the Yemeni army is fully prepared to implement the directives of the “leadership.” He noted that the political leadership has taken all necessary measures to counter any conspiracies.

The minister added that the United States targets civilians, similar to what is happening in the Gaza Strip, and emphasized that the “occupation’s” plans are doomed to fail.

