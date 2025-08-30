Al-Mashat: Yemen will stand by Palestine until Gaza siege ends

AhlulBayt News Agency: President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat confirmed “the steadfastness of Yemen’s position in support of Palestine until the aggression is stopped and the siege on Gaza is lifted.”

In a statement on Thursday evening, President Al-Mashat said: “The Zionist leadership is lying to the settlers with fake news,” confirming that “Zionist strikes are failures and will remain failures, and our long arm will teach them the necessary lesson.”

He reiterated that “the region will not calm down with the presence of this transient, criminal, and ephemeral entity,” pointing out that “the Zionist entity is the problem, and it is upon all the people of the region to unite efforts and stance to confront this cancerous gland and uproot it.”

He explained that “the criminal Netanyahu is dragging the Zionist entity to its end,” and said, addressing him: “You have entered a challenge with a people you are not on the level to face.”

President Al-Mashat concluded by confirming that “Netanyahu is a failure and is trying to get out of his internal crises by running amok in the region,” stressing by saying: “We have foiled your conspiracies against your will. So howl as you wish, and your strikes will not shake a hair on the head of even the smallest of our children.”

