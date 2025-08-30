Millions of Yemenis rally in support of Gaza, condemn desecration of Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Millions of Yemenis took to the streets of the capital, Sanaa and many other cities for mass rallies held in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing US-“Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

The rallies were held under the slogan: “”With Gaza, Jihad and Steadfastness. Anger for the spilled blood and violated sanctities.”

They reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their cause, vowing to stand by them until “victory is achieved.”

A statement issued by the organizers reaffirmed that any escalation or aggression by “Israel” or the United States would not deter the Yemeni people from adhering to their faith, identity, and principled stance in support of Gaza and Palestine.

The statement praised Yemen’s cluster warhead development, saying the first strike sparked panic and confusion in “Israel.”

The rallies’ statement warned against announced plans to target Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of a “Greater Israel” scheme, urging Arab and Muslim peoples to prepare seriously to confront these moves.

It also strongly condemned the burning of a Quran by an American figure described as “pro-Israel,” calling it part of a deliberate assault on Islamic identity and sanctities.

The statement urged Muslims and global advocates of justice to uphold the Quran as a source of guidance, stating that Zionist attacks on the Quran and the Prophet reflect fear of their message they embody — a message seen as a path to humanity’s salvation.

....................

