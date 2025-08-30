Gaza death toll reaches 63,025 as famine, airstrikes continue

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that hospitals received 59 martyrs, including two whose bodies were recovered, and 224 injuries in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry’s daily report, since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the death toll has climbed to 63,025, with 159,490 injuries.

It noted that between March 18, 2025, and today, 11,178 people have been killed and 47,449 wounded.

The ministry also stated that Israeli strikes on humanitarian aid distribution points have resulted in 2,203 deaths and more than 16,228 injuries, including 23 fatalities and 182 injuries reported in the past 24 hours.

Rescue workers are reportedly struggling to reach other victims still trapped under debris or in the streets.

The ministry issued stark warnings over the worsening humanitarian situation, stating that hospitals continue to record daily deaths due to famine and malnutrition, most of them children, amid the ongoing prevention of entry of food, medicine, and fuel necessary to operate health facilities.

....................

End/ 257