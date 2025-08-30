MSF: One-third of Gaza’s wounded are children under 15

AhlulBayt News Agency: Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has confirmed that one-third of those wounded in Gaza are children under the age of 15.

The organization reported that children under 15 years old made up almost a third of outpatients treated for wounds in field hospitals run by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Gaza last year.

More than 90,000 outpatient consultations involving wounds were carried out at the facilities in 2024. Bombs, shelling or shooting was involved in just under half of these, the organization said.

The organization further stated that 60% of lower limb injuries were caused by explosive weapons, often resulting in open wounds affecting bones, muscles, and skin.

It also noted that many fatalities occur at the site of the attack and are not included in medical statistics, meaning the actual toll could be much higher. Children, infants, and the elderly are among those most affected due to their heightened vulnerability.

