Al-Qassam Brigades destroy Israeli tanks in northern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that its fighters successfully blew up two Israeli Merkava tanks with highly explosive landmines last Monday and Tuesday in eastern and central Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam fighters also managed to target a Merkava tank and an Israeli troop carrier with “Al-Yassin 105” shells in central Jabalia yesterday, Thursday.

In a joint operation with Al-Quds Brigades, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that their fighters successfully targeted an Israeli Eitan armored personnel carrier with a guided Kornet missile, scoring a direct hit east of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City last Tuesday.

Fighters observed an Israeli helicopter landing to carry out an evacuation.

...................

End/ 257