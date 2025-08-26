Pakistani Shia scholar condemns Israeli strikes on Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Syed Zawar Hussain Naqvi, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Jafariya in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s attacks on Yemen, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and principles.

Hawzah News Agency- In a statement, Naqvi said that repeated strikes against the Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, General Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari, reflect the Zionist regime’s “aggressive and inhumane policies.” He urged the international community, particularly Arab states, to break their silence over these crimes, warning that continued aggression threatens regional peace and stability.

The Pakistani Shia scholar praised the steadfastness of Ansar Allah and the Yemeni resistance in the face of Israeli attacks, calling their courage and perseverance “a model for the Islamic world.” He also lauded Yemen’s firm support for the oppressed people of Gaza, stressing that the Zionist regime and its allies will ultimately fail against such determination.

Referring to what he described as the “Greater Israel” project, Naqvi warned that expansionist plans targeting parts of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and even Turkey represents a grave danger to global peace and could spark widespread conflict.

He called on international organizations, human rights bodies, and global public opinion to adopt a decisive stance and take practical measures to halt Israel’s aggressions.

Naqvi concluded by stressing that the resistance of the Yemeni people has foiled the enemy’s schemes and will pave the way for the ultimate defeat of the Zionist regime and its supporters.

....................

End/ 257