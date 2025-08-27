Israel rejects withdrawal from recently seized Syrian territory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz says Tel Aviv has no intention of withdrawing from Mount Hermon in southwest Syria or other recently occupied areas, amid the regime’s escalating ambitions to extend its occupation of the Arab country.

Katz made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday, as Israel and the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led administration in Syria are in discussions regarding a potential “security agreement”.

“The Israeli army will remain on Mount Hermon and in the security zone necessary to protect the Golan Heights and Galilee communities from threats emanating from the Syrian side, as a main lesson from the events of 7 October,” he said.

Katz further noted that Israel will continue to protect the Druze community in Syria. Israel perceives the Druze as a strategic ally, given their strong connections to those living in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Last month, Israel intervened in violent clashes between Syrian HTS-linked forces and Druze armed factions in the southern Suwayda governorate, carrying out heavy strikes on sites in Damascus. The attacks were framed by Tel Aviv as an effort to “protect” the Druze minority in Syria.

Israel has conducted repeated acts of aggression across the Syrian territory following the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government last year. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his forces to push deeper into Syrian territory and seize several strategic locations.

The HTS regime’s lack of action and its normalization overtures to Tel Aviv appear to have given Israel greater leeway to expand its occupation and increase the intensity of its airstrikes.

