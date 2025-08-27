Qatar says Israel unwilling to respond to ceasefire proposal with Hamas

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed bin Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Ansari, stated that Israel has yet to respond to the latest ceasefire and hostage exchange proposal mediated by Qatar and Egypt. Speaking during a press briefing, Al-Ansari said the offer currently on the table aligns with 90% of Israel’s stated demands, yet no official reply has been received.

“The ball is now in Israel’s court,” he emphasized, “and it seems that it does not want to reach an agreement.”



Al-Ansari reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to pursuing a resolution to the war in Gaza, noting that the country will continue its mediation efforts until a deal is reached. He also stressed that the location of future negotiations is irrelevant to either Qatar or Egypt, countering Israeli media speculation about relocating the talks.

According to Mehr, calling on the international community to exert pressure on Israel, Al-Ansari warned that continued silence from Tel Aviv undermines efforts to end hostilities and secure the release of captives.

The remarks come amid growing frustration among mediators, as Hamas has already signaled its acceptance of the proposal and expressed readiness to resume negotiations.

