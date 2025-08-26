Macron condemns starvation in Gaza as a war crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: French President Emmanuel Macron stated that depriving the entire population of Gaza of food and aid constitutes a crime that must be halted immediately.

On Monday, Macron revealed that he had spoken with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, regarding the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He emphasized that France is collaborating closely with Qatar to support mediation efforts and to prepare for the upcoming Two-State Solution conference scheduled in New York on 22 September.

Since 2 March, Israeli forces have sealed Gaza’s border crossings, blocking the delivery of food, medical supplies, fuel, and other essential goods, leading to a severe humanitarian deterioration.

On 18 March 2025, Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza, launching airstrikes throughout the Strip and violating a nearly two-month ceasefire brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.

Israel declined to proceed with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which included a 42-day extension and a third phase aimed at transitioning to a permanent truce.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the renewed attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least 62,744 Palestinians and injuries to 158,259 others—around 72% of whom are women and children.

