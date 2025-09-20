Iran slams Macron for rejecting nuclear proposal on Israeli TV

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has strongly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for appearing on Israeli television to dismiss a proposal from Tehran aimed at preventing the reactivation of UN sanctions, despite acknowledging the proposal was “reasonable.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei questioned Macron’s decision in a post on X, asking why the French leader would reject a proposal he himself deemed reasonable and instead assure an Israeli audience that snapback sanctions were inevitable.

Baghaei wrote, “Why should President Macron be rushing to choose an Israeli TV channel to reject what he admits is a REASONABLE proposal from Iran and instead reassure his selected audience that snapback is a done deal?”

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on Thursday, Macron stated that Britain, France, and Germany—the European signatories of the JCPOA—are likely to reimpose international sanctions on Iran by the end of the month.

When asked directly about the snapback mechanism, Macron confirmed its activation, claiming Iran’s attempts to avoid sanctions were not genuine.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday regarding the reimposition of economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear energy program.

On August 28, the European trio formally notified the Security Council that they had triggered the snapback mechanism, initiating a 30-day process to restore all UN sanctions against Iran.

Iran has rejected the move, calling it illegitimate due to the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA and accusing Britain, France, and Germany of aligning with unlawful sanctions rather than honoring their commitments under the agreement.

