Trump- Zelensky, EU Leaders Summit: Peace with Russia Possible

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace deal, as he hosted Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders in a White House summit.

In a meeting with the attending European leaders following his talks with Zelensky, Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a broader peace settlement.

“In a very significant step, President Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine, and this is one of the key points that we need to consider,” Trump stressed.

He added that European nations would bear much of the responsibility for implementing those guarantees, with US support to ensure Ukraine’s security.

It is worth noting that while Zelensky met privately with Trump, European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, followed the meeting on monitors before joining the session.

Trump also expressed optimism about reaching an agreement, dismissing concerns about future Russian offensives.

“Collectively, we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine, and I actually think there won’t be. I think that’s largely overrated,” he said.

He added that within “a week or two”, it should be clear whether the war could be brought to an end or whether the fighting would continue.

Looking ahead, Trump said he would push for a trilateral summit with Ukraine and Russia.

“The next step would be for a trilateral meeting, and that will be worked out,” he said. “Ultimately, this is a decision that can only be made by President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine, working together in agreement with President Putin.”

Zelensky confirmed that territorial issues would be on the agenda, describing them as “sensitive matters” to be discussed directly among leaders.

Trump suggested that Russia may soon release more than 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war, possibly “very soon, like immediately.”

He also said discussions must include possible territorial adjustments, taking into account the current line of contact.

“We had a very good conversation with President Trump, and it really was the best one, or, sorry, maybe the best one will be in the future,” Zelensky said at a joint session with European leaders.

Zelensky added that the US signaled readiness to provide security guarantees, a central issue in any peace framework.

On his part, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced his hope that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be achieved before the next high-level summit.

“To be honest, we all would like to see a ceasefire and the latest from the next meeting on. I can't imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire. So, let's work on that,” Merz said during talks with EU leaders and US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Merz also urged partners to "put pressure" on Russia to advance negotiations.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron called during the White House meeting with Trump, Zelensky, and European Union leaders for a quadrilateral meeting to ensure Europeans are fully represented in follow-up talks.

“When we speak about security guarantees, we speak about the whole security of the European continent,” Macron said.

Moreover, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Trump for opening a line of communication with Russian Putin, saying it had helped shift the dynamics of the war in Ukraine.

“I really want to thank you, President of the United States, dear Donald, for the fact that, as I said before, [you] broke the deadlock basically with President Putin by starting the dialogue. You had the first phone call, and from there we are now where we are today,” Rutte said during the meeting.

Rutte suggested that the war could soon edge toward resolution if the process was "played well".

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, also present at the talks, said that “real progress” could be made on securing guarantees for Ukraine, signaling Britain’s support for diplomatic efforts alongside continued security commitments.

It is worth noting that Trump reflected on his recent Alaska summit with Putin, calling it a proof that "peace is within reach" and telling reporters he remained confident about the outcome of the current talks.

"It's gonna be fantastic. Actually, I think we're gonna have a successful talk."



