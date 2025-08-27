Moscow urges Israel to allow humanitarian aid and declare ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a warning that famine in the Gaza Strip has reached unprecedented levels, urging Israel to take immediate steps to prevent further deterioration and to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

In its statement released Tuesday, the ministry noted that the famine could spread to the cities of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah by the end of September.

The ministry also stated that the worsening humanitarian crisis poses a serious threat to the lives of 132,000 children under the age of five, including 41,000 suffering from acute malnutrition.

The statement emphasized that Russia has called on Israeli authorities to take urgent action, implement a ceasefire, and guarantee unrestricted access for humanitarian aid and food delivery to affected populations.

In a related move, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced a new initiative within the UN Security Council, where member states are working toward a draft resolution to address the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Moscow concluded by expressing hope that this time, the resolution will be adopted.

