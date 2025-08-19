Iran and Russia jointly oppose U.S. military presence in South Caucasus

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that Armenia has assured Tehran it will not allow a U.S. military presence in the South Caucasus. He emphasized Iran’s firm opposition, in coordination with Russia, to any foreign forces in the region during strategic discussions with Moscow’s envoy.

This statement comes amid rising regional tensions following a White House meeting last week between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials, mediated by President Trump. During the talks, Armenia agreed to grant Azerbaijan land access via the Zangezur corridor under a 99-year concession, which includes U.S. involvement in constructing a highway near Iran’s border.

Iran has consistently warned against Western efforts to establish military footholds in the South Caucasus. Araghchi’s latest remarks reaffirm Tehran’s commitment to working with Moscow to preserve the region’s current security framework and prevent foreign military access through infrastructure or other means.

Araghchi stated that Armenia has formally recognized Iran’s security boundaries. He added that regional states unanimously reject any enduring American military presence in the South Caucasus.

He noted that consultations with Russia’s Caucasus representative confirmed identical positions. Araghchi stressed that regional countries must collectively prevent foreign military exploitation of transit routes.

While respecting Armenia’s territorial sovereignty, Iran remains vigilant regarding infrastructure developments that could enable foreign military access.

