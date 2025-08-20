Iran’s Navy to launch missile drill on Thursday

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Army Navy will kick off the operational phase of its “Sustainable Power 1404” missile exercise on Thursday, spanning two days in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

The drill will be conducted for two days with the participation of surface and subsurface vessels, aerial units, coastal-to-sea missile sites, sea-based missile sites, and electronic warfare units in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.