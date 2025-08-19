Pakistan and Iran sign major agricultural trade agreements

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani Federal Minister for National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, led a senior delegation to Tehran, where Pakistan and Iran signed a series of major agricultural agreements covering rice, meat, mangoes, maize, and trade facilitation.

These agreements reflect growing economic cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, with agriculture emerging as a key sector for both food security and export development.

Iran has committed to sourcing the majority of its rice imports from Pakistan.

Pakistan’s mangoes, previously blocked due to bureaucratic and financial issues, will now be allowed into the Iranian market once permits and currency matters are resolved.

Livestock trade between the two countries will expand, with Iran agreeing to purchase 60% of its meat from Pakistan.

Both nations will promote joint agricultural research and accelerate customs procedures to facilitate trade.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that this marks the beginning of a new phase in agricultural collaboration, noting Iran’s commitment to removing barriers to mango exports and its readiness to import large volumes of maize.

He added that a joint committee will be formed to oversee the implementation of these agreements, meeting biannually to assess progress.

Pakistan and Iran also expressed interest in negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to broaden cooperation beyond agriculture.

These deals align with Pakistan’s strategy to diversify its exports and Iran’s efforts to secure food supplies amid international sanctions.

Iran’s prioritization of Pakistani agricultural products highlights a wider regional effort to strengthen trade partnerships.

