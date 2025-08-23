Benazir Bhutto University in Pakistan hosts grand tribute to Imam Hussein’s message of justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: A grand ceremony marking “Hussein (AS) Day” was held at Benazir Bhutto University, Sindh, Pakistan, with the support of the Jafariya Students’ Organization of Pakistan. The event drew a large gathering of professors, students, and scholars, reflecting the academic community’s deep attachment to the culture of Ashura and the timeless message of Imam Hussein (AS).

Addressing the ceremony, Hojatoleslam Kifayat Hussain Karimi, Vice Chairman of the Sindh Shia Ulema Council, emphasized that Imam Hussein (AS) is a figure whose legacy transcends religion and sect. “Imam Hussein (AS) is a personality beyond the boundaries of religion and sect, and he can rightly be regarded as the Imam of all humanity,” he said.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Ashura uprising, Karimi noted: “The Husseini movement separated truth from falsehood and will forever remain a symbol of freedom, justice, and resistance against oppression.”

The program, held in an atmosphere of devotion and reverence for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), concluded with the recitation of elegies, remembrance of the tragedy of Karbala, and a collective renewal of allegiance to the ideals of Imam Hussein (AS). Participants also stressed that the message of Imam Hussein (AS) is one of peace, unity, solidarity, and awakening, and that it remains the responsibility of all to promote this eternal message in society.

