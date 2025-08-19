Muslim Unity, National Solidarity Key to Peace in Pakistan –MWM Vice Chairman

AhlulBayt News Agency: In response to the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Awami National Party (ANP) organized an all-parties conference at a local hotel, bringing together leaders from various political and religious groups. Among the participants was Maulana Syed Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi, Vice Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan.

Addressing the conference, Maulana Rizvi highlighted that terrorism and lawlessness are affecting the entire country, but the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are bearing the heaviest toll. “This is the time to rise above political differences and engage in a collective struggle,” he said. “We must unite and pressure state institutions to provide protection to citizens and take practical action against the sponsors of terrorism.”

He emphasized that Muslim unity and national solidarity form the foundation for building a peaceful Pakistan. “For over a year, the Talla Para-Chinar road has remained closed with no assistance provided to locals. Previously, it was claimed that unrest in Balochistan was due to the misconduct of a single SHO. Military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should stop displacing ordinary citizens, and instead, the country’s true enemies must be targeted,” Maulana Rizvi added.

The conference called on all parties to set aside political differences and work together to ensure security and stability in Pakistan’s most vulnerable regions.