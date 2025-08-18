Al-Abbas Holy Shrine organises central exams for sixth religious course in Pakistan (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organised the central exams for the sixth religious course in northern Pakistan.

The course was organised by the Institute of the Heritage of the Prophets (peace be upon them) for electronic Hawza studies, affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Holy Shrine, in coordination with several religious schools and representatives of the supreme religious authority.

The representative of the holy shrine in Pakistan, Sheikh Nasser Abbas Al-Najafi, said: "The exams are being held with the participation of about 12,000 male and female students, distributed across fourteen centres in four northern provinces."

He added that "these exams aim to assess the academic and religious level of the students participating in the religious course, which aims to spread religious culture and promote authentic Islamic values in the communities."

The course is part of a series of educational and cultural programs organised by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine in several countries around the world, aimed at supporting the religious identity of communities and connecting them with the authentic Mohammadian approach and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



