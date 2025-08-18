Pakistani Shia cleric: Arbaeen, epitome of Islamic unity across globe

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Pakistani cleric has called Arba’een as a symbol of resistance against oppression and support for the oppressed nations.Hujjat-ul-Islam Maqsoud Domki, member of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, made the remarks at an Arba’een commemoration ceremony in Sindh which marks 40-days of mourning for the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)The cleric called Arba’een as an occasion beyond religious ceremonies calling that an epitome of resistance against oppression.



He noted that Arba’een boost the solidarity of the Islamic nation and conveys discouraging message to enemies.



“Arba’een stands as the greatest world convergence to commemorate Husseini rituals”, said the cleric.



Comparing Arba’een with global marches, the senior member of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly added: "Just as health and peace marches are held around the world, Arba’een is also a way to support the oppressed, oppose the oppressor, and express love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).”



Hujjat-ul-Islam Maqsoud Domaki hailed Arba’een as an occasion with more than 14 centuries of background that must always be maintained with order, respect, and passion.



