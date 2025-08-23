Pakistani cleric: Global resistance signals decline of U.S. power, rise of justice-based order

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Maqsood Ali Domaki, a senior member of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Council, said that recent global and regional developments point to the ultimate victory of the “front of truth” and have exposed America’s decline and disgrace on the world stage.

Speaking at the Annual Mourning Majlis in the Ranipur region of Sindh, Pakistan, Domaki highlighted the sacrifices of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in preserving the religion of Islam. “The family of the Prophet (AS) made unparalleled sacrifices for the survival of Islam. Their patience and perseverance in the face of divine trials reflect the greatness of their mission. They safeguarded God’s religion by standing firm against hardships and calamities,” he said.

Referring to contemporary struggles, he stressed that the followers of the Ashura school have astonished the world with their resilience. “When arrogant powers took allegiance from 56 Islamic countries, the followers of Karbala, inspired by Imam Hussein’s (AS) words — ‘I will never give allegiance’ — refused to submit to America and stood firmly against America and Israel in Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, and Gaza,” Domaki said.

Analyzing current developments, the Pakistani cleric asserted that the ongoing resistance movements across the region signal the emergence of a new global order. “The great Arbaeen procession in Karbala, the steadfastness of the people of Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen, and the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran have all contributed to the humiliation of America, the great Satan, on a global level. Today, the world is searching for an order based on justice and the rejection of arrogance,” he concluded.

................

End/ 257