Senior cleric: Islamic resistance must continue against Zionism, global arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Ahmad Farrokhfal, Head of the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Seminaries, said on Friday that submission and compromise with arrogance have no place in the Islamic school of thought, emphasizing the continuation of the path of resistance against Zionism and global arrogance.

Speaking at the sixth popular mourning ceremony for the Hadith of Love and the third provincial commemoration of the namesake martyrs of Imam Reza (PBUH) held in Qom’s Naghmeh Park, Farrokhfal highlighted the historical confrontation between pure Muhammadan Islam and the current of domination and arrogance.

“A central issue in the history of Islam has been the clash between the arrogant powers and pure Islam,” he said, noting that this conflict predated the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and was fueled by the sedition of Jewish leaders and the ignorance of Arab tribes.

Farrokhfal stressed that the teachings of Islam, which recognize no superiority of race or ethnicity except in piety, stood in direct opposition to the arrogant current of domination. “The alliance of Jewish sedition with Arab polytheism is clearly visible in Islamic history, from the Prophet’s movement toward Mecca to the Peace of Hudaybiyyah and the Battle of Khaybar,” he said.

He underlined that these historical examples correspond with today’s struggles. “Imam Khomeini (RA), like the Prophet (PBUH), identified Zionism and global arrogance as the main enemies of Islam and rejected compromise with them. The Supreme Leader of the Revolution has firmly continued this path, emphasizing resistance and distinguishing Zionism from the followers of Judaism and other religions.”

Farrokhfal concluded that, as the Prophet (PBUH) triumphed over sedition with few companions, today the Islamic resistance stands against Zionism by relying on divine power.

....................

End/ 257