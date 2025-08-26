600 missionaries dispatched to 12 Iraqi provinces during Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Director of International Propagation of Seminaries, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Jafar Mousavizadeh, announced that 600 linguist missionaries were dispatched to 12 Iraqi provinces during the Arbaeen pilgrimage following extensive planning requested by the Iraqi side.

Mousavizadeh said in an interview that the seminary considers Arbaeen not only a religious gathering but also a major civilizational movement, stressing the responsibility of clerics to play an active and effective role in explaining its dimensions.

According to him, missionary groups were deployed along the Arbaeen walking routes in Basra, Amara, Nasiriyah, Samawah, Diwaniyah, Hillah, Babylon, Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad, Diyala and Kirkuk.

He added that the selection process involved a public call, registration, interviews and specialized training courses. Deployment was coordinated with provincial officials and carried out under the joint supervision of Iraqi and Iranian authorities.

Explaining the scope of activities, Mousavizadeh noted that missionaries responded to doctrinal and theological questions, provided religious guidance in Arabic, offered programs for children and adolescents, and organized religious ceremonies.

He underlined that these efforts were warmly welcomed by Iraqi people, who expressed special enthusiasm upon learning that missionaries from Iran had come to serve the pilgrims.

