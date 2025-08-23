Host Restaurant of Al-Abbas shrine provides meals for foreign visitors at their accommodation places (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News AGency: The Host Restaurant Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to provide meals for the visitors arriving in the city of Karbala after the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremonies, at their places of residence within the old city and its surroundings.

The department distributed more than 78,000 main meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, over the past five days, in addition to providing more than 100,000 side meals to accompany the main meals, with the aim of meeting the needs of visitors and enhancing their comfort throughout their stay.

The efforts also included providing 1,000 boxes of chilled water, through specialised service teams and dedicated vehicles to ensure food and water reach the visitors at their designated times.

During the period of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), the Host Restaurant Department, with the support of several volunteers, provided more than 7 million meals through various outlets distributed across several streets and central locations in the holy city of Karbala.



