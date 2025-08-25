Myanmar pilgrims visit Imam Reza Shrine during final days of Safar

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of 40 Shia pilgrims from Myanmar arrive in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad to commemorate martyrdom anniversaries and take part in cultural programs underway in Imam Reza Shrine.

Coinciding with the final ten days of Safar—the second month on the lunar Islamic calendar—a group of 40 Shia pilgrims from Myanmar visited Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad under the auspices of the Europe and Central Asia Department of the Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi (AQR).

The pilgrims had previously participated in the Arbaeen procession in Iraq and traveled to Iran to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hassan, the passing of Prophet Muhammad, and the martyrdom of Imam Reza.

Upon arrival in Mashhad, they entered the illuminated sanctuary and attended a series of cultural programs arranged for them in Melal Portico.

Hoj. Seyyed Soleiman Mousavi delivered a speech on the significance of visiting the Ahl al-Bayt, with particular emphasis on Imam Reza (the 8th Shia Imam), as reflected in Islamic narrations.

Following the ceremony, the pilgrims received gifts and blessed tokens from Imam Reza Shrine. They then joined a guided group tour to pay homage at the tomb, visiting various courtyards and sacred sites within the shrine complex.

The group was also hosted at the shrine’s guesthouse and treated to a breakfast banquet in honor of their visit.

