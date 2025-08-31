Iran, Armenia discuss regional security, warn against foreign interference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has voiced serious concerns over the involvement of extra-regional powers—particularly the United States—in regional affairs, calling their presence a destabilizing factor.

His remarks came during a meeting in Tehran on Saturday with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, who was visiting Iran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart. The two officials met at the General Staff headquarters to discuss bilateral and regional security matters.

According to IRNA, Major General Mousavi underscored the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between Iran and Armenia, and welcomed the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a positive step toward regional stability. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently supported peace initiatives in the region,” he stated. “However, the involvement of foreign powers, especially the United States, remains a source of concern.”

He further emphasized the enduring friendship and mutual goodwill between Iran and Armenia, while criticizing the United States for its negative influence in the region. “It is imperative to establish mechanisms that can effectively address these challenges,” Mousavi added.

Grigoryan echoed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, noting the growing momentum in cooperation between the two nations. He stressed the need to reinforce the foundations of this partnership and expand collaboration in the field of security.

The meeting also included a brief review of military relations between Iran and Armenia, with both sides agreeing on the importance of deepening defense and strategic cooperation.

