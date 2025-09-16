Armenia honors outgoing Iranian ambassador with friendship medal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Mehdi Sobhani, the outgoing Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia, to mark the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan praised Ambassador Sobhani’s efforts in advancing bilateral ties, noting that despite the complexities of his term, Iran and Armenia succeeded in navigating challenges and achieving meaningful progress in their relationship.

According to Mehr, the two officials reviewed ongoing and future initiatives aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between their countries, particularly in key sectors such as infrastructure and energy. They reaffirmed that the foundation of Armenia–Iran cooperation lies in the enduring friendship between their peoples, shared perspectives on regional developments, and a mutual commitment to principles that uphold peace and stability.

In recognition of Ambassador Sobhani’s valuable contributions to strengthening Armenian–Iranian relations, Minister Mirzoyan awarded him the Friendship Medal, conferred by presidential decree. He extended his best wishes for the ambassador’s continued success in future endeavors.

...................

End/ 257