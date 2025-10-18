Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Islam elevates women as equal partners in humanity, pillars of society

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani has emphasized that Islam grants women a vital and influential role in society and outlines a clear framework for their dignity and advancement.

In a message to the first national conference on “Women and Family: Revelational and Rational Explorations” held in Kermanshah Province, the senior cleric hailed the event as “a worthy and promising step” toward promoting the Islamic view of women and family.

He said that, in Islam, “woman is a divine being, equal to man in creation and a partner in the mission of humanization,” citing the Qur’anic verse that both were created from a “single soul.”

Ayatollah Sobhani underlined that the noble example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) demonstrates how women can lead in knowledge, faith, and the moral awakening of society while upholding modesty and virtue.

Criticizing materialistic and Western approaches for reducing women’s status to pleasure and profit, he warned that such views have weakened the family institution and eroded moral foundations.

He stressed that both men and women are responsible for serving society, though their roles may differ, and respecting these natural distinctions constitutes true justice.

The Ayatollah called for deeper scholarly engagement with the issues of women and family based on revelation and pure reason, urging Muslim thinkers and researchers to continue illuminating the Islamic perspective as a model for the broader ummah.

....................

End/ 257