Grand Ayatollah Sobhani Praises Quran as Light and Guidance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Iranian religious scholar and source of emulation described the Holy Quran as the “Strong Rope of Allah” and a firm connection between the heavens and the earth.

Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, in a message to the closing ceremony of the 30th Quranic congress held for SAMPAD schools, stated: “As the Quran itself declares, it is a light that shines in the heart of darkness; a guiding beacon in the valley of doubt and misguidance.”

The message began with:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds. Peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad and his pure family, and may Allah’s curse be upon their enemies until the Day of Judgment.

The Holy Quran is one of the two invaluable legacies left by the Prophet (peace be upon him and his family), alongside his pure progeny (peace be upon them), serving as a source of guidance and salvation for humanity until the end of time.

Indeed, this “Habl Allah Al-Mateen” — the firm rope of Allah — is a radiant light in the midst of darkness and a guiding lamp in the valley of confusion and deviation, as described in the Quran itself.

Blessed are those who dedicate themselves to serving this divine scripture, whether through recitation, memorization, study, interpretation, teaching, or spreading its noble teachings throughout society.

Blessed also are you, dear students, gifted talents, and all participants and organizers of this enlightened congress who are sincerely walking the path of the Quran.

I deeply appreciate your sincere efforts and pray that God grants you a noble and abundant reward.

May you remain steadfast on this path of light and knowledge throughout your life and attain happiness in both this world and the hereafter.

Qom

Jafar Sobhani

