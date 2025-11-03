Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Science Without Ethics Is Modern Ignorance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani has cautioned against the misuse of scientific knowledge, stating that science which contributes to war and mass destruction is no better than ignorance.

During his weekly ethics lecture at the Imam Sadiq (AS) Institute in Qom, attended by seminary students and their families, the senior scholar emphasized that true science is that which benefits humanity and elevates societies.

“Science that gives life to humanity, that helps and eases people’s lives, is valuable,” he said. “But science that leads to nuclear weapons and mass killing is worthless.”

Drawing from the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), Ayatollah Sobhani urged young scholars to understand the moral responsibility that comes with knowledge. He stressed that scientific advancement must be guided by ethics and compassion.

He compared today’s global climate to Imam Ali’s (AS) description of the age of ignorance in Nahj al-Balagha:

“In ignorance, people feared one another inwardly and armed themselves outwardly.”

“Today, ignorance dominates the West,” Ayatollah Sobhani said. “Nations live in fear and arm themselves against each other. This arms race is not a sign of civilization—it is modern ignorance.”

He also reminded students of the importance of personal growth, quoting a hadith:

“Whoever makes no progress from one day to the next has wasted his life’s capital.”

Ayatollah Sobhani concluded by urging all believers to pursue daily growth in both knowledge and spirituality, declaring that stagnation is worse than death for those seeking truth.

