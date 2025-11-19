Iran’s Culture Minister urges stronger focus on Nahj al-Balagha at Quran Exhibition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyed Abbas Salehi stressed more efforts to promote Nahj al-Balagha in the upcoming edition of the Tehran International Quran Exhibition.

Speaking in the first meeting of the Nahj al-Balagha Culture Development and Promotion Center, Salehi said, “We expect (head of the Quran exhibition) Hojat-ol-Islam Arbab Soleimani and his colleagues to pursue two issues; the first issue is that, alongside Quranic activities, more serious attention should be paid to the section of Etrat (the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) progeny) and that the Thaqalayn (Quran and Etrat) should move together.”

He added, “Nahj al-Balagha should naturally have a special place in this section (the Etrat Section of the exhibition) and .. the issue of Nahj al-Balagha should be addressed in such a way that we feel that something real has happened in this area.”

All governmental, public, and popular bodies and institute should help to make the Nahj al-Balagha Section more active, he stressed.

The culture minister also said that reviving Nahj al-Balagha is the duty of all Muslims.

Nahj al-Balagha is a collection of sermons, letters and sayings left as a memorial from the Imam Ali (AS). The book was compiled by Sayed Radhi.



The Tehran International Holy Quran Exhibition is annually held during the holy month of Ramadan by the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

With various programs including specialized sessions, educational workshops, Quranic gatherings, and activities tailored for children and teenagers, the international event aims to promote Quranic concepts and activities.

The exhibition also serves as a platform to showcase the latest Quranic achievements in Iran and a variety of products dedicated to the promotion of the Holy Book.

