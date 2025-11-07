Humility in Islam; A Model from the Life of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS)

AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency - ABNA: Humility, meaning modesty and avoiding arrogance, is one of the prominent traits emphasized in the religious teachings of Islam. This moral virtue is beautifully reflected not only in the divine words of the Holy Quran but also in the behavior and speech of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Pure Imams (AS). Humility is a bridge that guides a person towards human perfection and brings them closer to their Creator. In this article, by examining the conduct of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), we will review the importance and status of humility and modesty in individual and social life.

Humility in the Holy Quran

The Holy Quran, the book of guidance for humanity, frequently addresses the importance of humility. One verse that explicitly refers to this is verse 63 of Surah Al-Furqan: «وَعِبَادُ الرَّحْمَٰنِ ٱلَّذِینَ یَمْشُونَ عَلَی ٱلْأَرْضِ هَوْنًا وَإِذَا خَاطَبَهُمُ ٱلْجَٰهِلُونَ قَالُوا۟ سَلَٰمًا»; "And the servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk upon the earth easily, and when the ignorant address them [harshly], they say [words of] peace." This verse presents a beautiful picture of the righteous servants of God, in whom humility is clearly seen in their behavior and speech.

Furthermore, in verse 37 of Surah Maryam, it is stated: «وَخَفِضْ جَنَاحَکَ لِلْمُؤْمِنِینَ»; "And lower your wing to the believers." This is a metaphor for humility and showing respect to others, which God recommended to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Through these verses, the Quran shows that humility is not only a moral trait but one of the main criteria for servitude to God. A humble person, by avoiding pride and arrogance, elevates their status before God.

Humility in the Conduct of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the perfect example of divine morality, and humility was one of his most prominent characteristics. He always interacted with people in such a way that no one felt superior or inferior to others.

One clear example of the Prophet's humility was his manner of sitting in gatherings. He never chose a special place for himself and always sat among the people so that no distinction was felt. Imam Ali (AS) said about him: "The Messenger of God (PBUH) would sit on the ground, eat food, and behave with the servants of God just like one of them." (1)

The Prophet (PBUH) also showed the utmost humility in his interactions with children. He would seat children on his shoulders and play with them to instill love and respect in their hearts. These behaviors demonstrate the depth of the Holy Prophet's modesty.

Humility in the Conduct of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS)

The Ahl al-Bayt of the Prophet (AS) were also the embodiment of humility. Imam Ali (AS), despite his lofty status of Imamate and unparalleled bravery, always showed himself to be humble before God and the people. In a letter to Malik al-Ashtar, he said: "Be with the people as if you are one of them." (2)

Imam Hussain (AS) was another example of humility. Even at the peak of his power and popularity, he never distanced himself from the people. It is narrated that one day Imam Hussain (AS) saw a group of poor people eating. He went to them and said, "God does not love the arrogant." Then he sat and ate with them. (3)

Imam Reza (AS) also showed the utmost humility in his dealings with different people. He even treated his servants like friends and never allowed anyone to feel inferior.

The Importance of Humility in Social Life

Humility is not only an individual virtue but a fundamental principle for building a healthy and dynamic society. A humble person treats others with empathy and helps prevent tensions and disputes.

In a narration from Imam Sadiq (AS), it is said: "Humility means that a person treats people in the way he would like them to treat him." (4) This narration shows that humility is the foundation for establishing healthy human relationships.

In today's social life as well, if people observe this moral principle, many of society's problems will be solved. Humility reduces pride and selfishness and creates space for affection and empathy.

Footnotes:

Nahj al-Balagha, Hikmah 103.

Letter 53, Nahj al-Balagha.

Bihar al-Anwar, Vol. 44, P. 195.

Usul al-Kafi, Vol. 2, P. 122.