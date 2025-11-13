Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: Seminary pioneer in artificial intelligence, Quranic sciences

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has hailed the growing role of artificial intelligence in advancing Quranic studies, describing the seminary as a pioneer in combining religious scholarship with modern technology.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the intelligent system “Conversation with Interpretations” developed by the Computer Research Center for Islamic Sciences (Noor), the senior cleric commended the center’s researchers for their innovation in using AI to serve the Quran and the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

“I am pleased to see that the seminary has not lagged behind the caravan of science and technology. It has become a leader in applying artificial intelligence in the service of Islamic knowledge,” Ayatollah Makarem said.

He highlighted that the Quran is the ultimate source of knowledge, quoting Imam Ali (peace be upon him) from Nahj al-Balagha: “Indeed, Allah has not preached to anyone like the Quran… it is the spring of the heart and the source of knowledge.” He added that every engagement with the Quran increases human understanding and reduces ignorance.

Citing the verse “And We have sent down to you the Book explaining everything” (An-Nahl, 89), the Ayatollah stressed that all guidance for humanity is contained within the Quran, and any failure to discover it reflects human limitation, not deficiency in the divine text.

Ayatollah Makarem further emphasized that Quranic interpretation is among the most scientific fields of Islamic study, requiring linguistic, conceptual, and historical precision — areas where AI can significantly enhance research accuracy and speed.

He called on media outlets and the national broadcasting service to better showcase the seminary’s scientific achievements, noting that “many valuable works remain unknown.” Promoting such efforts, he said, will inspire further progress and highlight the seminary’s active role in modern scientific development.

