Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: Muslim world more than ever needs return to vital principle of unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian source of emulation Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi emphasized the need for the Muslim world to return to the vital principle of unity.

In a message read out at the opening ceremony of the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, the senior cleric called for practical steps towards Muslim unity and highlighted the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza as a critical test for the Islamic world.

He urged Muslim scholars to move beyond rhetoric and form a united media front against the Israeli regime.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi congratulated all Muslims on the blessed anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and thanked the organizers and participants of the “important and major conference”, expressing hope that it would be an effective step towards the convergence, rapprochement, and unity of Muslims.

Citing the Holy Quran, “People, you are one nation and I am your Lord, Worship Me,” (Verse 92 of Surah Al-Anbiya), the cleric outlined a model for the Muslim community, or Ummah.

He described followers of the Prophet (PBUH) as those “who, by believing in God, aid Him and, by following the light that is with him, attain salvation.”

He added that “Those very traits are the points that the Islamic Ummah must make the cornerstone of their lives.

He argued that unity around these principles would bring hearts closer together.

“If they gather around this axis, strengthen their faith, aid the Prophet (PBUH) with all they have, and take the religion of Islam and the Holy Quran as their life’s model, their hearts will become close to one another.”

Addressing sectarian differences within Islam, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi emphasized focusing on commonalities. “All of you dear ones know that the solution to the problems of the Islamic world is unity around commonalities,” he said.

“Although there are differences among Islamic sects on some issues, emphasizing principles and adhering to unified goals is a strong dam against divisive plots.”

He issued a direct charge to Islamic scholars, saying they “must vigilantly not allow discord and division among Muslims.”

Referring to the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, he said, “For over two years, the attack on one of the most important frontiers of the Islamic world, the holy city of al-Quds, and the shedding of blood of our Muslim brothers and sisters in Gaza, has created a difficult test for the Islamic world, especially its scholars.”

Referring to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, he said, “Hunger, thirst, and a siege have enveloped the entire region. Every day before our eyes, and indeed before the whole world, children grow weaker and mothers more feeble, while the barbarism and savagery of the Zionist regime continues.

“This is no longer just about an oppressed nation. It is about the benchmark for testing the conscience of humanity.”

The cleric concluded with a call for concrete action, urging conference attendees to move beyond mere discussion. “Your very important duty at this conference is not to suffice with speaking about unity, but to present practical and sustainable solutions for its realization.”

The 39th International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Tehran on Monday morning. It has drawn more than 210 figures from across the Muslim world, including ministers, grand muftis, and senior advisors. The five-day conference features panel discussions, book launches, and over 200 webinars with international scholars.

......................

End/ 257