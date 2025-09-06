Iran’s Minister of Culture meets with Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri on Thursday met with Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi in the holy city of Qom.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to cultural heritage, tourism development, and the role of religious centers in strengthening cultural identity.

As part of his two-day trip to Qom, Salehi Amiri also held talks with Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, Head of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association, as well as Hojatoleslam Seyyed Javad Shahrestani, representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Iran.

The Minister’s visit aims to expand cooperation between cultural institutions and religious authorities, with a focus on preserving Islamic heritage and promoting Iran’s cultural and spiritual tourism capacities.

