Iran moves to strengthen Qom as regional hub of religious tourism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, accompanied by the Governor of Qom and a parliamentary representative, met on Thursday with Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi to discuss the promotion of religious tourism and protection of the city’s cultural assets.

During the meeting, attended by Akbar Behnamjoo, Governor of Qom, and Hojatoleslam Qasem Ravanbakhsh, representative of Qom in the Iranian parliament , the participants exchanged views on strengthening Qom’s position as a hub of religious and cultural tourism.

The discussions focused on safeguarding and restoring historical monuments, preserving the city’s spiritual heritage, and enhancing coordination between executive and cultural bodies to further highlight Qom’s role in the country’s cultural and religious landscape.

Operational strategies to make better use of Qom’s religious and cultural capacities were also reviewed, with emphasis on inter-organizational cooperation to support the city’s development as a center of pilgrimage and cultural tourism.

