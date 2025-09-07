Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: Salman Farsi’s life a global model of faith, Strategy, simplicity

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a video address delivered during the closing ceremony of the Second National Salman Farsi Congress, held at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi emphasized the enduring relevance of Salman Farsi's life as a model of faith, perseverance, and simplicity.

Marking the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the congress gathered scholars and cultural figures to explore the multifaceted legacy of Salman Farsi, a companion of the Prophet renowned for his unwavering commitment to Islam.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi underscored that Salman Farsi's journey—from his Iranian origins to his pivotal role in the Battle of the Trench—demonstrates that Islam transcends ethnic and national boundaries. He highlighted that Salman's proposal to dig the trench was a strategic move that significantly altered the course of the battle, leading to a decisive victory for the Muslim community.

The Grand Ayatollah noted that Salman al-Farsi's life exemplifies the universality of Islamic teachings, illustrating that all nations can find guidance and fulfillment within its principles. He also pointed out that Salman's enduring simplicity, even after being appointed governor of Mada'in, served as a profound lesson for Iranians accustomed to opulence.

Emphasizing the need for accessible education, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi called for the creation of literature that presents Salman's life in a manner comprehensible to children, ensuring that future generations can draw inspiration from his example.

The congress serves as a testament to the enduring impact of Salman Farsi's legacy and the commitment to imparting his values to contemporary society.

....................

End/ 257