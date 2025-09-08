Ayatollah Bushehri: Salman Farsi is timeless model of faith, identity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Qom Seminary Teachers’ Association Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri said that the personality of Salman Farsi cannot be viewed in a one-dimensional way, as he embodies Iranian identity, truth-seeking, loyalty, and an Islamic lifestyle that can guide today’s society.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Second National Salman Farsi Congress in Isfahan, he stressed that Salman represents both Iranian and Islamic identity, which together can unite nations against enemies. He added that Salman’s quest for truth, his loyalty to the Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Ali (AS), and his simple lifestyle made him a role model not only for Shiites but also for various Islamic schools of thought.

Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri emphasized that Salman is more than a local figure, but a global personality in Islam, whose life teaches lessons of effort, simplicity, and faith. He called for wider efforts to introduce Salman Farsi as a model of governance, lifestyle, and social ethics to younger generations.

