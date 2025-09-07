Grand Ayatollah Mazaheri: Salman Farsi, unique figure entrusted with divine secrets

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Hossein Mazaheri, a senior authority of the Isfahan Seminary, described Salman Farsi as a unique figure in the history of Islam, entrusted with divine secrets by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Ali (AS).

In a message read by his son at the closing ceremony of the Second National Salman Farsi Congress in Isfahan, Ayatollah Mazaheri said Salman’s profound faith, asceticism, and quest for truth elevated him to a position where he became a recipient of knowledge that others could not comprehend. For this reason, he was called “Muhaddith.”

He added that Salman’s simple lifestyle in Mada’in, his intelligence in governance, and his firm defense of Imamate after the Prophet’s demise demonstrated his unwavering piety and courage.

Ayatollah Mazaheri stressed that Salman’s insight and spirit of truth-seeking remain a model for contemporary scholars and thinkers, urging them to emulate his example by fearlessly expressing the truth and guiding society.

....................

End/ 257