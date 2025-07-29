Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: Leader’s words best reflect Imam Khomeini’s school

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message addressed to the participants of a recent educational camp held in memory of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi emphasized the vital role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in preserving and explaining the intellectual and spiritual legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi described the statements of Ayatollah Khamenei, as a direct student and close companion of Imam Khomeini, as "among the best explanations and interpretations of the Imam’s school of thought."

The message reads in part:

“One of the key educational principles of the Holy Qur’an is the importance of setting a model for believers to follow, so that by adhering to that example, they can walk the path of truth and salvation. This example is not limited to prophets, but also includes saints and sincere servants of God, as stated in the Holy Qur’an: ‘There is indeed a good example for you in Abraham and those with him.’

Without a doubt, in our time, one of the greatest and most radiant models is the late Imam Khomeini (RA), who continues to shine as a role model both in his thought and in his practical conduct.”

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi stressed the importance of preserving and articulating the Imam’s jurisprudential views, his approach to interpreting verses and hadiths, and his sincere personal and social conduct—especially for the younger generation of scholars.

“The statements of the Leader of the Revolution, as a faithful disciple of the Imam, are among the most accurate and profound interpretations of his school. They play a crucial role in preventing deviation or misrepresentation of his path,” the Grand Ayatollah noted.

He praised the efforts of those involved in organizing the educational camp and similar programs, urging that such initiatives be utilized fully to promote the teachings and methodology of Imam Khomeini.

“I sincerely thank the organizers and participants of this event and pray for their continued success. May God elevate the rank of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and bless all those who strive in his path.”

The message concludes with a tribute to the martyrs and defenders of the Islamic Republic and a prayer for the downfall of its enemies.

