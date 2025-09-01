Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani to attend mourning pProcession for Imam Hassan Askari

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani will participate in the mourning procession marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Askari (AS) on Monday, September 1.

Following recent false reports circulating on cyberspace regarding the health of Ayatollah Khorasani, the Hawzah News Agency reporter contacted his office and confirmed that the esteemed religious authority is in good health and will, as in previous years, join the mourning and walking processions on this solemn occasion.

The mourning ceremony will commence at the residence of His Eminence, where mourners will gather before proceeding towards the Holy Shrine to pay their respects.

This annual event reflects the deep reverence held for Imam Hassan Askari (AS) among the faithful, with Ayatollah Khorasani's participation reaffirming his spiritual leadership and commitment to the sacred traditions of mourning in the Islamic calendar.

