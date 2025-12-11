Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani issues significant guidance to youth

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani has delivered an important message to young people, emphasizing the critical value of the youth period as a decisive phase in shaping one’s spiritual, intellectual, and moral trajectory.

Addressing a gathering of seminary students and visitors, the revered Shia scholar described youth as “the spring season in the world of human existence,” noting that it is during this vibrant and dynamic stage that “every seed of knowledge and action bears fruit.” He stressed that the unique potential of youth should not be underestimated, as it provides opportunities that may not return later in life.

“Old age,” he stated, “is like the winter season, when no seed bears fruit. When the vitality of youth fades, a person is left only with the regret of opportunities lost—regret that one could have benefited from this life but did not.”

The Grand Ayatollah urged young people to recognize the blessings of life before death, and the value of youth before old age, underscoring that time passes swiftly and that each moment carries spiritual responsibility.

He called on the youth to invest their energy in seeking knowledge, strengthening their faith, and performing righteous deeds. According to him, these pursuits not only shape one’s character but also determine the quality of one’s future, both in this world and the hereafter.

The remarks reflect Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s longstanding emphasis on ethical discipline, spiritual vigilance, and the cultivation of intellectual excellence among the younger generation.

The guidance was taken from the statements of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani.

