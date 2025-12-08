India; Bulldozers Leave Over 90 Muslim Families in Lurch

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the freezing darkness of an early December morning, when people in Nainital district usually gather around small fires to keep themselves warm, more than 90 Muslim families in Ramnagar’s Puchdi area woke up to the crushing sound of bulldozers. By sunrise, their homes were gone.

At around 5.30 am on Sunday, the Uttarakhand administration carried out a demolition drive that left children shivering in the open, elderly residents crying on the ground, and families searching through rubble for clothes, utensils and whatever little they could save.

For Muslims in the state, already distressed by recent demolitions of mosques, madrasas and shrines, this latest action has deepened the belief that they are being singled out because of their identity.

Khurshid, a 60-year-old widow who stood near the remains of her broken house, said quietly, “I have lived here all my life. My children were born here. Today I have nothing left. How will I survive this cold?”

Her voice shook as she pointed to the broken walls where she once kept her winter clothes.

Another resident, Seema, the only earning member of her family, held her three children close. “My husband is sick. I work in nearby homes. Tell me, where should I take my children today? We do not even have warm blankets,” she said, as her youngest child cried inside a thin shawl.

Many people sat on the ground next to the debris, trying to collect pots, bedding and school books. A few tried to pull out their goats and cows from the destroyed sheds, unsure where they would go next.

According to the administration, the homes were on forest-department land. Nainital ADM Vivek Rai, who supervised the operation, said, “The action was taken according to legal process and after issuing notices. Everything was recorded with drone cameras.”

But families strongly denied this. Many said they never received any notice at all.

One elderly man asked, “If this was illegal, why did no one tell us when we were building the houses? Why wait until winter to throw us out on the road?”

Another resident said, “Everyone knew these houses were here. The forest staff also took money. If this land was not ours, why did they allow us to live here for years?”

Residents said they bought the land legally from local sellers. A group claimed, “We paid two to three lakh rupees to Dr Tahir and another journalist. They told us everything was legal. We have receipts. Why destroy our homes without checking anything?”

The ADM later said they would investigate these claims. But families asked why this inquiry was not done before bulldozing their homes.

One of the most disturbing parts of the incident was the administration’s decision to stop journalists from entering the area. Barricades were put up and police were instructed to keep reporters away.

A local journalist said, “If the government is honest, why were we stopped? Why hide the demolition? We were only doing our job.”

Videos shared by residents showed police telling journalists not to step forward.

A senior reporter remarked, “When the government hides something, it means something is wrong. They did not want cameras to show Muslim families crying in the cold.”

Opposition leaders said the media blockade showed the government’s fear of public scrutiny.

One question has shaken the entire area: why were only Muslim homes demolished?

A local resident said, “If this is forest land, demolish everyone’s house. Why only ours? Hindu families living nearby were left untouched.”

Human rights groups said this was a clear example of selective action.

A Congress leader accused the government of “punishing poor Muslims again and again”.

A social activist from Haldwani said, “This government treats Muslims as if they have no rights. They break our homes, our mosques, our schools and call it legal.”

The demolition took place when temperatures had dropped close to freezing. Children were seen coughing, crying and shaking with cold. Elderly people sat helplessly on broken cots.

A woman with a sick child said, “My daughter has fever. We don’t have a roof or milk for her. They threw us out as if we are not humans.”

Police stood at every corner of the area. Some families said they were pushed back when they tried to save their belongings.

Irfan, a father of two, said, “I tried to take my children’s books, but the police pushed me away and said they would arrest me.”

Although the administration insists it issued notices, many families said they never received anything in writing. There was also no rehabilitation plan. Lawyers pointed out that demolishing homes without providing alternative shelter goes against constitutional protections and Supreme Court guidelines.

A Delhi-based lawyer who met the families said, “This demolition appears illegal on several grounds. The government cannot make people homeless overnight, especially in winter. We will challenge this strongly.”

With their homes gone, families are now scattered across lanes, relatives’ houses and temporary spots.

An elderly man sitting on a broken wooden bed said, “We only want justice. We want our homes back or at least a place where we can live with dignity.”

A group of women added, “We are citizens of this country. Do we not have rights? Why are we treated like criminals?”

The administration has said the demolition will continue in phases, meaning more Muslim families may face eviction in the coming weeks. Many residents want to approach the court but lack the money for legal help.

For now, the people of Puchdi stand surrounded by the ruins that once held their lives. Their grief is mixed with fear — fear that they are being targeted simply because they are Muslim.

Whether justice will reach them remains uncertain. But the sorrow on their faces says everything.