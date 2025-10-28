‘I Love Muhammad’ Written on Wall in UP Village; 8 Muslims Booked

AhlulBayt News Agency: The incident in Bhagwanpur village has sparked outrage among locals who believe the police action is part of a wider pattern of intimidation against minorities.

According to the police, all those named in the report belong to the Muslim community. Officials said the FIR was filed to maintain law and order, but the accused families claim they are being framed. Police have also appealed to residents to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area.

When the investigating team visited the homes of the accused, most of them were reportedly not present. The families, however, expressed shock and anger at the police action, terming it a deliberate attempt to harass innocent people.

At the home of Allah Baksh, one of the accused, his son told reporters, “We had no idea that an FIR was even filed. We work as milkmen and are out early in the morning. Our father did not write anything.”

The police team then visited the house of Sonu, another accused. His wife stated that her husband had gone to attend a wedding when the alleged writing took place. “Sonu did not write it; he is being framed,” she said firmly.

The FIR also names Gul Mohammad and his two sons, Hasan and Hamid. Their family strongly rejected the allegations. “All three have gone to Aligarh for shopping. There’s a wedding at home, and we are busy with preparations. Why would we do something like this? Our names are added just to force us out of the village,” said a family member.

Another accused, Suleman, was also not at home when the police arrived. His wife said he had gone to the mosque for prayers. She added, “Suleman is a simple man. He has never fought with anyone. A few days ago, there was a dispute in the village with Hafiz Sahib, so maybe his name was added because of that.”

The eight people named in the FIR are identified as Mustaqeem Maulvi, Gul Mohammad, Suleman, Sonu, Allah Baksh, Hasan, Hamid, and Yusuf. Their families insist that none of them are guilty and that the action was taken under pressure from local groups aiming to create fear among Muslims.

Locals allege that the issue was unnecessarily inflated by a few individuals to disturb communal peace. One villager remarked, “There are far bigger issues in the area, but writing ‘I Love Muhammad’ is being treated like a crime. Is this justice?”

The police, however, maintain that the case is under investigation and no innocent person will be punished. An official statement read, “We are committed to maintaining communal harmony. People should not spread rumours. The matter will be handled as per the law.”

This is not the first instance where Muslims in Uttar Pradesh have alleged harassment over religious expressions. Earlier, similar controversies were reported in Kanpur and other districts, where peaceful acts of expression of faith led to police action and arrests.

Community leaders have called upon the state government to stop such incidents and ensure protection for minorities. They argue that criminalising expressions of faith like “I Love Muhammad” is a violation of constitutional rights.

“Writing the name of the Prophet with love cannot be a crime,” said a local cleric. “Such actions by the police only deepen mistrust between communities. We urge the administration to act fairly and not bow to political pressure.”

As tension remains high in Bhagwanpur, villagers have appealed for calm and demanded an impartial probe. The families of the accused continue to plead their innocence, hoping that justice will prevail.

