Yemen at core of Israeli-American fragmentation plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Recurring statements by Israeli occupation’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have revealed an Israeli strategy based on dismantling central Arab states and restructuring the Middle East to ensure Israeli superiority, a notion that is no longer mere speculation.

It is clear that the United States and “Israel” have assigned a pivotal role to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to execute this project in the region. This is evident in their intervention in various countries, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan, as part of a functional role aimed at fragmentation and partition.

Yemen is considered the clearest arena for this project, especially after the September 21 Revolution ended the American influence.

The aggression against Yemen was launched in 2015 via Saudi Arabia and the UAE with the goal of preventing the formation of an independent Yemeni state with a sovereign decision.

The two states (Saudi Arabia and the UAE) implemented a policy aimed at creating conflicting local forces and fueling divisions to pave the way for partition.

The handover of the Hadramout and Mahra governorates to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), which adopts secessionist tendencies and whose leaders announce their readiness to normalize relations with “Israel”, confirms the direct implementation of the American-Israeli plan to partition Yemen.

The “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle demonstrated Yemen’s ability, despite its internal division, to become an influential factor and a genuine strategic threat to “Israel”.

“Israel” realizes that a unified and capable Yemen would constitute an active power. Therefore, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are continuously working to impose fragmentation and partition to keep Yemen weak and fractured, preventing it from posing any future threat to “Israel” or affecting the regional balance of power.

This emphasizes that the Saudi and Emirati roles in the region, particularly in Yemen, are executive tools within a broader American–Israeli project aimed at fragmenting the region to ensure “Israel” remains the dominant power.



