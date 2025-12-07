Sara Netanyahu’s Role in Mossad Appointment Sparks Controversy

AhlulBayt News Agency: A political and security storm is unfolding in “Israel” after Channel 13 revealed a lengthy meeting between Roman Gofman and Sara Netanyahu, just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Gofman’s appointment as Mossad chief.

The disclosure, reported by Maariv, has sparked widespread scrutiny within the “Israeli” security establishment. Gofman, currently serving as Netanyahu’s military secretary, is expected to take over leadership of the Mossad in June 2026.

According to Maariv, this is not the first time Sara Netanyahu has been linked to senior security appointments. The paper recalled previous documented cases of her involvement in key positions, raising broader concerns about her influence on official decisions.

Sources confirmed that Gofman’s meeting with Sara Netanyahu occurred shortly before his appointment was made public. The timing of the private session raised questions and unease among Mossad personnel, many of whom expressed surprise at the decision.

The report also highlighted earlier testimonies of similar interventions. In 2012, Brigadier General Guy Sur was summoned to Netanyahu’s office for an official interview, only to be unexpectedly questioned by Sara Netanyahu instead.

Sur later stated that the questions she asked were “essential” and that he realized afterward he would not be appointed as military secretary.

Netanyahu has publicly defended his wife’s involvement, saying: “She is a partner in everything.” Gofman’s appointment, only the second time in Mossad history that a chief was chosen from outside the agency, was welcomed by the ruling coalition. However, Mossad insiders expressed discomfort, especially given the ongoing investigation into Gofman’s role in the controversial arrest of Ori Almakis.

Adding further controversy, Maariv cited a case involving former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen. Testimonies from businessman Arnon Milchan and his aide Hadas Klein claimed Cohen pledged personal loyalty to both Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu in 2013 to secure his appointment as head of the National Security Council.

