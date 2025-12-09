Israel launches ground incursions, airstrikes across southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel conducted simultaneous ground incursions and airstrikes across multiple areas of southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese and regional media outlets.

Lebanese reports said Israeli ground troops advanced from the al-Rahib area toward Tallet Shawat, near the town of Ayta ash Shab. At the same time, several locations in the region were hit by intensive aerial bombardment.

According to Mehr, airstrikes reportedly targeted Jabal Safi and Iqlim al-Tuffah, though no immediate details were available regarding possible casualties. Minutes later, additional raids were reported on Wadi Azza, located between the districts of Nabatieh and Sidon, as well as on Wadi Rumein in southern Lebanon.

According to local sources, Jabal Safi was struck six times, while Wadi Rumein was bombed twice.

The Israeli military acknowledged carrying out the operations, saying it had targeted infrastructure linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

So far, no casualty figures have been released.

