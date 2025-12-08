Member of Lebanese Hezbollah: Absence of commanders does not stop role of resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, Sheikh Hassan Al-Baghdadi, responded to criticisms portraying Hezbollah as weakened after Israeli strikes, including the assassination of senior leader Sayyed Haitham Tabatabai.He said: “Hezbollah is the choice of the people, and the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on religious duty and responsibility in liberating Palestine and confronting foreign domination.”



He added that Hezbollah remains strong and present on the ground, and despite heavy losses and the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the resistance continued for more than two months along the borders of occupied Palestine, during which the enemy failed to achieve any advance or territorial control.



Al-Baghdadi held the Lebanese government responsible for the situation in some border villages, noting that insufficient action led to damages. He stressed that after the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, Israel achieved none of its objectives in Lebanon or Palestine and failed to disarm the Palestinian resistance.



In response to those who claim Hezbollah’s weapons undermine Lebanon’s stability, he said: “These weapons are Lebanon’s only trump card against Israel, and without them, the country’s sovereignty would be incomplete.”



He further stated that any discussion of a defensive strategy must come only after Israel’s withdrawal, the end of aggression, the return of prisoners, and the start of reconstruction, and that no foreign interference in this matter is acceptable.



Regarding the lack of immediate response to Israeli aggressions, al-Baghdadi explained that Hezbollah’s patience was intended to give the Lebanese government and guarantor countries of the agreement a chance. He added that Hezbollah has decided to respond to the assassination of Sayyed Haitham Tabatabai, with the timing and location determined according to the party’s interests.



He stressed that Hezbollah’s decision to expel the occupiers from five fixed points is firm and unchangeable, and the timing of the response will be based on national interests.



On the 12-day war against Iran, al-Baghdadi said that although it appeared to be an Israeli war, it was in fact directed by the United States. He added that any large-scale aggression against Iran would be considered aggression against the Islamic Ummah and the Islamic project in the region, potentially leading to a regional war.



In conclusion, he said that the likelihood of war at present is low, but any aggressive action by the United States or Israel against Iran would be met with a response beyond imagination.



