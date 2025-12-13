Tens of thousands prayed Friday at Aqsa despite Israeli restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed the Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards, showing their determination to maintain presence in the Mosque despite the strict measures imposed by Israeli police.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces prevented many worshipers from entering the Mosque, subjecting them to rigorous searches and identity card checks. Several young men were turned back and denied access to the Friday prayer.

Around the Mosque, Israeli forces set up both permanent and mobile checkpoints, creating obstacles that restricted the movement of worshipers inside the Old City, worsening the hardship of residents and preventing many from reaching the Mosque.

Local sources said that Israeli forces also arrested Aqsa guard Wahbi Makkiya near the Moroccan Gate after brutally assaulting him.

Since the early morning hours, Israeli forces had intensified their deployment throughout the Old City streets and near the Mosque’s gates, carrying out strict searches and surveillance.

These measures came amid widespread Palestinian calls to mobilize, remain present, and protect the Aqsa Mosque, and to thwart Israeli Judaization attempts.

